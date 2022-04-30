222666 ALI OZVATAN Apr 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 OZVATAN, ALI KAYRA 04/30/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 140FLEE/ELUDE ARREST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ali Ozvatan Ali Kayra Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector