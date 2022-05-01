222678 COREY BRADLEY May 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BRADLEY, COREY DE`SHAWN 04/30/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 180ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Corey Bradley Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector