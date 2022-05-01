VANDERBILT, COLETTE SORINE 04/30/2022

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 120

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags