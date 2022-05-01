222679 COLETTE VANDERBILT May 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 VANDERBILT, COLETTE SORINE 04/30/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 120POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Possession Colette Vanderbilt Colette Sorine Crime Criminal Law Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Incl Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector