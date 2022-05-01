222680 PRINCE ELLISON JR. May 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ELLISON JR., PRINCE JAQUON 04/30/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130FTA-BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Bond Entering Status Secu Status Enter Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector