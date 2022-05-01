222681 TREVON JENKINS May 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 JENKINS, TREVON TYRIQUE 04/30/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 190FTA-ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5015.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Trevon Jenkins Trevon Tyrique Status Fta-assault Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector