NEAL, CHRISTOPHER SHERROD 05/01/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 180

POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDLENT ID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

FTA-FAILURE TO REDUCE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

FTA-FALSE STATEMENTS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

FTA-OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

