222687 REBECCA WILLIFORD May 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIFORD, REBECCA NICOLE 05/01/2022Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 175DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Rebecca Williford Rebecca Nicole Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Type Bond