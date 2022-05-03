222696 DONOVAN WILLIAMS May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago WILLIAMS, DONOVAN PATRICK 05/01/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 185COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector