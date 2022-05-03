EVANS, JOHN NORMAN 05/01/2022

Age: 48 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 155

INTERFER EMERG COMUNNICATIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET