JOYNER, DEMETRIUS MARQUETTE 05/02/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 205

FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-LARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $150000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $12500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET