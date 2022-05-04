SMITH, LAKEVIOUS TYRRELL 05/02/2022

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 145

DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FICT/REV REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- NO HEADLIGHTS ON WIPERS ON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET