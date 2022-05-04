222721 LAKEVIOUS SMITH May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 1 of 2 SMITH, LAKEVIOUS TYRRELL 05/02/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 145DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFICT/REV REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- NO HEADLIGHTS ON WIPERS ON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector