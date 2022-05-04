222733 EMMANUEL MOORE May 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOORE, EMMANUEL LAMECH 05/03/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 170PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Emmanuel Moore Emmanuel Lamech Status Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector