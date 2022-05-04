222743 RAQUAN TURNAGE May 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TURNAGE, RAQUAN ANTHONY 05/03/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Anthony Criminal Law Felony Probation Violation Incl Status Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector