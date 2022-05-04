MCCOY, STEPHEN MICHAEL 05/03/2022

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160

IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POS/SELL/BUY ALT GUN SERIAL NO - FELONY Bond: $45000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FICTITIOUS INFO TO OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags