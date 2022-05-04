222749 STEPHEN MCCOY May 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MCCOY, STEPHEN MICHAEL 05/03/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOS/SELL/BUY ALT GUN SERIAL NO - FELONY Bond: $45000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICTITIOUS INFO TO OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO LIABILITY INSURANCE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Stephen Mccoy Stephen Michael Gun Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector