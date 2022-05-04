SHARPE, JUSTICE DAVION 05/04/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 165

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags