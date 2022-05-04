CUPIL-VICENTE, RUBEN 05/04/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 200

FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags