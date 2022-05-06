222765 ISAIAH HARRAGIN May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 1 of 2 HARRAGIN, ISAIAH DAVID 05/04/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 140PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector