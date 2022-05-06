222771 SHARON MARTINEZ May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 21 min ago 1 of 2 MARTINEZ, SHARON WOOLARD 05/04/2022Age: 60 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 208DOMESTIC - VIOLATION OF DVO - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector