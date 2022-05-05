222774 JAMARCUS SPELLMAN May 5, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SPELLMAN, JAMARCUS DEVON 05/04/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 144POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA>1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Status Misdemeanor Marijuana Crime Bond Type Oz Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector