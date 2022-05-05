WILLIAMS, DYNASTY KEISHAWN 05/04/2022

Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 200

FTA- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags