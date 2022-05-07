WORTHINGTON, TALIYAH LASHAY 05/05/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 115

FTA-CANCL/REVOK/SUP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET