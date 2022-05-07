412678_021.jpg SAMANTHA MEZA

MEZA, SAMANTHA LEWIS 05/05/2022

Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 175

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DEFRAUD DRUG/ALC TEST 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET