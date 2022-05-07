222789 SAMANTHA MEZA May 7, 2022 May 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago MEZA, SAMANTHA LEWIS 05/05/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: W Height: 503 Weight: 175PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDEFRAUD DRUG/ALC TEST 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector