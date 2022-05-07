SHARPE, JUSTICE DAVION 05/05/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 165

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET