SUTTON, CHRISTINA HARRIS 05/06/2022

Age: 44 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 140

PROBATION VIOLATION LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION EMBEZZLEMENT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags