222828 MARQUELL WARD May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARD, MARQUELL TRYSHAWN 05/06/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDELIVER HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSELL HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ward Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector