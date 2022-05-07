222840 KAYLA SMITH May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, KAYLA ZHANA 05/06/2022Age: 27 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 200FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Kayla Smith Kayla Zhana Linguistics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector