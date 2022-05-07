222846 MARCUS CLEMONS May 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 CLEMONS, MARCUS ANTONIO 05/07/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 187FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marcus Clemons Marcus Antonio Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector