222847 ASHLEY JOHNSON May 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, ASHLEY MADELINE 05/07/2022Age: 21 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 130DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET