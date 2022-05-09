222852 VONITA STURGES May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago STURGES, VONITA MARIA 05/07/2022Age: 33 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 207FTA-IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector