410472_021.jpg VONITA STURGES

STURGES, VONITA MARIA 05/07/2022

Age: 33 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 207

FTA-IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET