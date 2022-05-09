BARNES, SHAQUILLE DESHORN 05/07/2022

Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET