222857 SHAQUILLE BARNES May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARNES, SHAQUILLE DESHORN 05/07/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 170POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET