PATRICK, BRENDON LEMAR 05/07/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 145

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET