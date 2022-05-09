222863 FRANK BROWN May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 BROWN, FRANK KALIEF 05/07/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 155RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector