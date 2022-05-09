222864 IBRAHIM ABDUL-HAADI May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 ABDUL-HAADI, IBRAHIM HANIF 05/08/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 130BREAKING OR ENTERING PLACE OF WORSHIP - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector