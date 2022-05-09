319915_012.jpg JOHN NANNEY

NANNEY, JOHN DAVID 05/08/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 175

CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET