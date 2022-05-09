222877 OSHUN HOUSTON May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HOUSTON, OSHUN MAURICE 05/08/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 270MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Houston Status Maurice Crime Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector