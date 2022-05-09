MIRANDA, JENNIFER 05/09/2022

Age: 30 Sex: F Race: W Height: 501 Weight: 140

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags