222884 DERRICK PERKINS May 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 PERKINS, DERRICK 05/09/2022Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 150FTA ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Assault Fta Perkins Derrick Crime Felony Misdemeanor Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector