MARTINEZ, ALEJO SERGIO 05/09/2022

Age: 24 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 210

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SELL/DELIVER SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET