RITTER, JACQUEA LANEE 05/09/2022

Age: 41 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 115

FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $9000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SELL/DELIVER COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET