222889 JACQUEA RITTER May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RITTER, JACQUEA LANEE 05/09/2022Age: 41 Sex: F Race: B Height: 411 Weight: 115FTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $9000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SELL/DELIVER COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector