NEAL, JONATHAN CHRISTIAN 05/09/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140

FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET