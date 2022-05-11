222905 TRACY KNIGHT May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 KNIGHT, TRACY O`BRIAN 05/10/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 170ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector