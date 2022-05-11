222912 ELWOOD DICKERSON May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DICKERSON, ELWOOD ALEXANDER 05/10/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 163INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROB VIOL JUDGEMENT A - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROB VIOL JUDGEMENT B - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROB VIOL JUDGEMENT C - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Felony Law Criminal Law Crime Type Judgement Prob Secu Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector