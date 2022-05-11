222913 DWAYNE WILSON May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILSON, DWAYNE TRAMEL 05/10/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 135INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDIS WEAP OCC PROP SER BOD INJ - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROP - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPPIED PROPERTY - FELONY Bond: $225000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATTEMPT BREAK AND OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH A FIREARM OR OTHER DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Felony Incl Status Crime Law Criminal Law Misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Injury Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector