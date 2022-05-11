222916 QUASHON DAVIS May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, QUASHON LAMONT 05/10/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 195RESIST PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS W/INTENT TO SELL & DELIVER MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $300000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Law Heroin Misdemeanor Opium Marijuana Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector