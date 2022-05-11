222918 BENNIE AMERSON May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 AMERSON, BENNIE THOMAS 05/10/2022Age: 42 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 155PROBATION VIOLATION-DEL/SELL SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION-INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bennie Amerson Bennie Thomas Status Criminal Law Manslaughter Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector