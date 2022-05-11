CHIN, ROBERT ALLEN 05/10/2022

Age: 71 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 170

2ND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

2ND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

2ND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags