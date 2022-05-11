222919 ROBERT CHIN May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CHIN, ROBERT ALLEN 05/10/2022Age: 71 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 1702ND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET2ND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET2ND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Robert Chin Robert Allen Status Criminal Law Crime Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector