222926 DATAVIUS COTTON May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 COTTON, DATAVIUS TYREL 05/10/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 170FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCARRY CONCEALED WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETWEAPON ON EDUC PROP-NOT GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Felony Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Weapon Secu Status Possession Carry Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector