BACON, COREY ALLEN 05/10/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 143INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET