HARPER, TIMARA NICOLE 05/10/2022

Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 200

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags