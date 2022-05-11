222932 MANUEL KNIGHT May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 KNIGHT, MANUEL 05/10/2022Age: 66 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 180FTA-SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPEN CNT MBV/UNFWN PROP CY/CTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Manuel Knight Status Chemistry Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector